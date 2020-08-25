Dennis A. Dose

Holstein, Iowa

Dennis A. Dose, 69, of Holstein, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

Private family services will be Thursday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Holstein, with the Rev. David A. Hemann and Monsignor Kenneth A. Seifried officiating. A live video streaming of the service will be held at Veterans Memorial Hall for the public followed by a public funeral luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Holstein Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Dessel-Schmidt Post 225 of Holstein. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a Scriptural prayer service at 4 p.m., at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Holstein. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Dennis A. Dose was born on Jan. 5, 1951, in Danbury, Iowa, to Albert and Regina (Scheer) Dose. He grew up on a farm east of Danbury and attended school in Mapleton, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He fervently practiced his faith instilling strong Christian example to his children and grandchildren. He never wavered in his belief in the love of the Lord, and later joined the Catholic church after instruction from Rev. David Hemann.

Dennis, known to many as Denny, met the love of his life, Anna Marie "Ann" (Davis) Dose while roller-skating in Sioux City. They were joined in holy matrimony on April 20, 1974, and started their life of 46 years together in Holstein.

Denny's life was enriched as his children married and added grandchildren to his treasure chest of love, Amanda and Jason Bennett of Tea, S.D., and Ian and Zowie, Chad and Stacy Dose of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Madelyn, Jacob, Sara, and Jonathan, and Brenda and Troy Thams of Albert City, Iowa, and Lydia, Gavin, and Wesley.

Denny was a member of the 185th Iowa Air National Guard from 1969 to 1975 and proud member of the American Legion Dessel-Schmidt Post 225. He worked at VT Industries from 1970 through 1976. He then worked for Ida County for 33 years as a maintainer operator until his retirement in 2012. He was praised by all of the families on his route. He was known to leave family Christmas with a Santa hat and a smile on his face to open roads for those blocked in. He was talented enough to walk his maintainer out of the snowy ditch. We wonder how often he had to practice this skill.

When he wasn't working, Denny was very busy. He loved woodworking, tractor rides, attending and supporting all of his grandchildren's activities. He traveled frequently with his wife, going to Florida, Alaska, Hawaii, Panama Canal, and even enjoyed a hot air balloon ride in Las Vegas.

Denny is survived by his wife, Ann; his children, Amanda (Jason) Bennett, Chad (Stacy) Dose, and Brenda (Troy) Thams; nine grandchildren, Madelyn, Jacob, Ian, Lydia, Zowie, Gavin, Sara, Jonathan, and Wesley; two sisters, Lynet (Phil) Osborne and Lori (Rick) Estes; one sister-in-law, Marlys Dose; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Regina; a brother, Wayne; and a grandchild, Jeremiah.