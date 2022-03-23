I’m so sorry for your loss, Cindy and family.

My first husband was Tom Bortvit and we met Denny at Market in Dallas. I so sorry we didn’t stay in contact with him. Getting to know Denny would have been wonderful! Tom passed 2016. Toms dad was Bernard. I pray your memories will be a mirror of the fun and love you shared!

Becky Bortvit-Laske Family March 22, 2022