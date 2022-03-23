3205 335th Avenue (West side of Lost Island Lake), Ruthven, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Martin-Mattice Funeral Home - Ruthven
Dennis was such a warm kind person. He welcomed Bob when he moved to Armstrong. He was a good friend. He was always so kind and friendly to us underclassmen. His warm smile will be missed. The Lord has wrapped His carrying arms around him and carried him home.
Robert & Vickie Rooney
Friend
March 22, 2022
My sincere sympathies to the family of Dennis. Dennis and I enjoyed many years together as friends and teammates on football and basketball teams. I have lots of great memories of depending on each other and enjoying victories and enduring defeats. A great friend and teammate. RIP my friend.
Tom Moran
Friend
March 22, 2022
Extending sympathy to Dennis' family and all who knew him. He was a friend from grade school through high school, and I remember Dennis as kind and decent to the core. May Dennis rest in the arms of the Lord forever.
Jim Murphy
Classmate
March 22, 2022
I’m so sorry for your loss, Cindy and family. My first husband was Tom Bortvit and we met Denny at Market in Dallas. I so sorry we didn’t stay in contact with him. Getting to know Denny would have been wonderful! Tom passed 2016. Toms dad was Bernard. I pray your memories will be a mirror of the fun and love you shared!
Becky Bortvit-Laske
Family
March 22, 2022
Dennis was a dear friend for 50 years and one of the nicest people you could have ever met. He will be sorely missed as a good friend and fellow Wartburg Class of 1974 graduate! Rest in peace, Bo.
Tom Winterink
Friend
March 21, 2022
Dennis was a dear friend from Graettinger grade school though senior high. We spent many, many hours shooting basketballs together. I'm so glad I had the chance to see and chat with Dennis last summer at our 1970 class reunion. Prayers of comfort and sympathies to his family.
Prudence (Tuininga) Hagan
Classmate
March 21, 2022
Extending deep and heartfelt sympathy to Dennis' wife and sisters. I remember Dennis when he was a child.
Joan ruddy
Family
March 20, 2022
A dear friend from Wartburg College!
Tom England
Classmate
March 19, 2022
Dennis was a dear friend from 50 years ago.
Ward Gappa
Friend
March 18, 2022
Sympathy to the Bortvit family. Our Reeves family were friends when Norman and Kerm were auctioneer sale trading friends - YEARS - ago. Dennis n sisters were friends of ours in High School. Peace to you.
Maureen Reeves Horsley
Friend
March 17, 2022
Uncle Dennis thinking of you cruising the river/lake right now on this beautiful day! Teresa and Ron