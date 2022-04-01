Dennis Fletcher

Sergeant Bluff

Dennis Fletcher, 70, of Sergeant Bluff passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Public visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Sunnybrook Community Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Dr, Sioux City. A private family burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Akron, Iowa. Friends are invited to join the family at Buffalo Alice on Historic Fourth Street for a celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Feel free to dress casually, wear your Hawkeye Black and Gold and bring your favorite stories to share. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Dennis Mark Fletcher was the son of Darcy and Joy (Coleman) Fletcher and was raised on the family farm in rural Union County, S.D. Denny attended country school and graduated from Akron High School in 1969. He was known as "Tex," and loved his cars and participating in football and wrestling. He was united in marriage to Annette Small on Nov. 8, 1969, in Akron, and from this union one daughter, Missy, was born. The couple later divorced. On Feb. 2, 1974, in Akron, he married Susan Cunningham. They had two children, Cam and Ashley. Denny and Sue lived in Sioux City a short time before moving to Bronson, Iowa. In 1986, the family relocated to Sergeant Bluff.

For over 50 years Denny was a member of the local carpenters union working in various aspects of construction including venturing out on his own to engage in local residential home building. Through the years, Denny has enjoyed being a lifelong member of the Elks, playing many years of slow pitch softball at Floyd, riding his Harley, NASCAR, watching sports, golfing, and following his children and grandchildren's various activities.

Most of all, he loved the times spent with his family, friends and especially his grandchildren. He was best known for always being the life of the party, giving life altering advice as the "Love Doctor," never asking for anything, and always putting his children and grandchildren first. Denny will be greatly missed but the positive impact he made on each and every person who knew him will live on.

He is survived by his three children Missy Kolar (Gene) of Sergeant Bluff and their children, Abby (Nate) Monger and their daughter Remi Jo, and Andy Kolar; Cam Fletcher (Megan) of Fairview, Texas, and their children, Blake, Hadley and Emerson; and Ashley Wilson (Paul) of Sergeant Bluff; and sister- and brother-in-law, Lynn and Dennis Knox of Conway, Ark., and their sons, Chris and Aaron Knox.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; his in-laws Red and Yvonne Cunningham; and beloved wife, Sue.

Memorials can be made to the family and will be distributed at a later date.