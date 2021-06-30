Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
My thoughts and prayers are with you, Shawn and your Family.
Denise Swonger
July 2, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Dennis was my dialysis patient. He was so very kind! I loved him, we had fun visiting!! He rolled his eyes sometimes when we scrambled around like crazy people!! When we were short staffed!! Never was excited if unable to cannulate his fistula, but requested me at times! God Bless all of his family!!
Benita Yacevich
June 30, 2021
My Class Mate and Friend ..... may you rest in peace