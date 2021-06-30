Menu
Dennis P. Kvidera
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Dennis P. Kvidera

Sioux City

85, died Monday, June 28, 2021. Celebration of Life: July 2 from 1 to 4 p.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you, Shawn and your Family.
Denise Swonger
Other
July 2, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Dennis was my dialysis patient. He was so very kind! I loved him, we had fun visiting!! He rolled his eyes sometimes when we scrambled around like crazy people!! When we were short staffed!! Never was excited if unable to cannulate his fistula, but requested me at times! God Bless all of his family!!
Benita Yacevich
Other
June 30, 2021
My Class Mate and Friend ..... may you rest in peace
Richard and Patricia Flemming
Friend
June 30, 2021
