Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Blaine Lownes
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Bellevue East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Huebner Funeral Home - Denison
1437 Broadway
Denison, IA

Dennis Blaine Lownes

Formerly Charter Oak, Iowa

Dennis Blaine Lownes passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, S.C., attaining the age of 73.

Private burial will take place at the Charter Oak Cemetery. A celebration of life for Dennis will be held during the Summer of 2021. Memorials may be directed to the family and sent to Huebner Funeral Home, 1437 Broadway, Denison, Iowa 51442.

Dennis was born Aug. 9, 1947, the son of Earl and Ila (Butler) Lownes. He was born in The Denison Hospital in Crawford County, Iowa, and baptized at the Charter Oak Methodist Church. After graduating from Charter Oak-Ute High School in 1965, he attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration.

After graduation, he taught at Bellevue High School in Bellevue, Iowa. Here Dennis taught an array of subjects as well as being the head girls' softball coach for four years. Dennis then relocated to Sioux Falls, S.D., where he worked at Austad's Golf as the Sales Supervisor before moving to Council Bluffs, Iowa, to be the Director of College Services at Iowa Western Community College in 1981.

After ten years, Dennis continued his professional career at Hewlett Packard as Sales Supervisor until retirement. In 2013, he moved to Chapin, S.C., to be near family. Dennis's passion and love were his family and being with his children. He instilled the importance of a strong work ethic in his children along with the need for family togetherness. He was an amazing supporter for his children's and grandchildren's activities; there wasn't a better supporter than Dad (Pop).

Dennis had an incredible sense of humor and loved telling stories. He especially loved sharing stories of growing up in Charter Oak, vacationing at Spirit Lake with family, and all things about his children and grandchildren. Dennis loved sports of all kinds especially playing golf and through the years was able to teach and play many rounds with his sons. He loved traveling to see his children, watching football on Saturdays with family (especially the Iowa Hawkeyes), playing board games and cards with grandchildren, eating sweets, and going on pontoon boat rides on the lake.

He is survived by his daughter Lauren Berrington and her husband Thomas of Las Cruces, N.M.; son Nick Lownes of Storrs, Conn.; son Alex Lownes of Owasso, Okla.; son Chris Lownes and his wife Brandy of Chapin; sister Janice Kitchenmaster of Hawarden, Iowa; six grandchildren Thomas, Sophia, Ethan, Jovie, Levi, and Illyanna; and a host of other relatives and special friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Huebner Funeral Home - Denison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Huebner Funeral Home - Denison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so sorry for your loss. Our sympathy to the family. Nick and Chris, we lived next door, on Timbercrest Drive. -Jim, Donna and Jeff Kalar and Diane Steinke.
The Kalar Family, Council Bluffs
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results