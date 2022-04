Dennis T. Nemmers

Le Mars, Iowa

77, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Services: Jan. 6 at 2 p.m., All Saints Catholic Paris-St. James Church, Le Mars. Burial: at a later date, Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation: Jan. 6 from 1 p.m. until service time, at the church. Arrangements with Mauer - Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars.