Dennis L. 'Denny' Ruchti

Mapleton, Iowa, and Aransas Pass, Texas

73, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Services: Jan. 7 at 6 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton. Burial: at a later date, Colorado Springs, Colo. Visitation: Jan. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home.