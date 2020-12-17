Menu
Dennis R. Wynn
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
400 4th Street
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Dennis R. Wynn

Sioux City

Dennis R. Wynn, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his home.

Per Dennis's wish, he will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Dennis Ray Wynn was born Oct. 8, 1948, in North Sioux City, S.D., the son of Loretta Wynn. Dennis enlisted into the Army in April of 1968 during the Vietnam War, and served for two years.

Dennis married Norma Beglau on Oct. 9, 1970. He worked at the Sioux City Journal for 10 years. Later, he worked construction in the area, and then with Omaha Line Hydraulics, retiring in 2001.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and gardening. Family was very important to Dennis, and he enjoyed his time with his children and grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by son, Denny Wynn of Sioux City; two daughters, Holly Cole of Sioux City, and Trudy (Michael) Johnson of Sioux City; and eight grandchildren, Tara, Loretta, Devin (Teddi), Jeremiah, Jeremy, Jacob, Dakota, Hollie.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his stepfather, Richard Huffman.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
So sorry to hear of Dennis passing we had some great times growing up although he and my sister Gracie could drive me crazy at times !! Rest In Peace cuz
Jim and Linda Prevail
December 19, 2020
Thinking of the family at this time !Our payers are with you! Our nephew served his country! God Bless!
Jean and Richard Wynn
December 18, 2020
You are a good man Dennis...Rest In Peace , Your Friend Tom Abelson
Tom abelson
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Dennis´s passing. I enjoyed him all the way through school. A real friend. Way to young to go join the angels. Wanda (Hines) Ingalls in Denver Colorado
Wanda Ingalls (Hines)
December 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family!
Cindy and Glenn Brunick
December 17, 2020
