Dennis R. Wynn

Sioux City

Dennis R. Wynn, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his home.

Per Dennis's wish, he will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Dennis Ray Wynn was born Oct. 8, 1948, in North Sioux City, S.D., the son of Loretta Wynn. Dennis enlisted into the Army in April of 1968 during the Vietnam War, and served for two years.

Dennis married Norma Beglau on Oct. 9, 1970. He worked at the Sioux City Journal for 10 years. Later, he worked construction in the area, and then with Omaha Line Hydraulics, retiring in 2001.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and gardening. Family was very important to Dennis, and he enjoyed his time with his children and grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by son, Denny Wynn of Sioux City; two daughters, Holly Cole of Sioux City, and Trudy (Michael) Johnson of Sioux City; and eight grandchildren, Tara, Loretta, Devin (Teddi), Jeremiah, Jeremy, Jacob, Dakota, Hollie.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his stepfather, Richard Huffman.