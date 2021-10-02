Dian Marie Rich

South Sioux City

Dian Marie Rich, 55, of South Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 29, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com. To honor Dian, please plan to dress casually with a touch of hot pink.

Dian was born on Aug. 8, 1966, in Sioux City, to Michael and Joy Louise (Miller) Reiners. She was united in marriage to Randy Rich on May 25, 1985. Dian had a variety of careers throughout her life, Aalf's Manufacturing, working as an EMT, security for the Riverboat Casino, and at Apex Tackle since 1999.

Dian enjoyed attending (and winning!) several Raft Regatta's, attending cancer benefits, taking the grandkids to events, craft fairs, "rummaging" and shopping for so many unnecessary things to spoil her family. Dian was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and was looking forward to celebrating 10 years of kicking cancer's ass in February 2022.

Dian's petite stature allowed her to be a true child at heart and her greatest joy in life was being a fun-loving grandmother to Bently Scott, Randi Joy, and nine-day old Dani Mae. Dian was the definition of a selfless giver and always available to lend a hand and her heart.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Randy Rich of South Sioux City; children, Tony (Melody) Rich of Sioux City, and Ashley (Daniel) Simpson of Jackson, Neb.; grandkids, Bently Scott, Randi Joy and Dani Mae; father, Michael Reiners of Sioux City; brothers, Billy Reiners and Mikey (Katie) Reiners, both of Sioux City; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Reggie.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Joy Louise Reiners; grandparents, Ted and Florence Miller, Dena Mae and Bill Reiners; and brother, Ray "Wildman" (Netta) Reiners.

Dian loved to drive down memory lane in Remsen, Iowa, Hawarden, Iowa and Sioux City. She is enjoying her final journey to Heaven with her grandparents, brother and beloved mother.