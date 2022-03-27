Diane (Vannatta) Lancaster

Le Mars, Iowa

Diane (Vannatta) Lancaster, 70, of Le Mars passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home in Le Mars.

Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Reverend Dr. Michel Lundula of the United Methodist Church of Le Mars will officiate. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will be a Prayer Service at 5 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Diane Marie Vannatta was born on Dec. 29, 1951, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Darrel and Delores Vannatta. The family later moved to Le Mars in 1953 where Diane graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 1970.

Diane was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Bruce Lancaster, in 1972. The couple would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. Diane attended University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D., and later returned to college to finish her collegiate career at Morningside College in Sioux City with a degree in Biology in 1998.

Professionally, Diane worked as a medical technologist at Mercy Medical in Sioux City for 30 years. In her younger years, she worked at Aalfs Manufacturing.

Diane had a flair for arts and crafts. She loved to sew, crochet, knit, and craft. Since her early childhood, Diane enjoyed summers at the family vacation spot on Lake Kabetogama, Minn., where her father taught her to waterski. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling within and outside of the United States. Normally a very reserved person, Diane would gush about her favorite memory during a trip to Paris, France to see the "champagne bubbles" light effect on the Eiffel Tower at night.

She is survived by her husband Bruce Lancaster of Le Mars; son Bryk Lancaster of Florida; daughters Kyja Johnson of Iowa and Kyri Van Voorst of Arizona; five grandchildren, Alice Valentine, Graham Lancaster, Connor Lancaster, Mila Johnson, and Jovie Johnson; and brother Dennis (Rita) Vannatta of Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Darrel and Delores Vannatta; and father- and mother-in-law, Robert and Lois Lancaster.