So sorry for your loss. You guys are all like family. Dianne and my mom were the best of friends. I don´t think a day went by when my mother was alive that they didn´t talk on the phone. They talked more than most teenagers. I´m sure they are up in heaven catching up with things. Love you all.
Janice Paradise Crews
Friend
December 24, 2021
Diane was my second mom when I was young. I will cherish those memories forever. Also blessed to spend some time with her before she passed. Love to Lori, Norman Dan and families.
Bonnie Brosamle
December 24, 2021
Diane was the kind generous and funny lady she was a beautiful person in every way she will be greatly missed and dearly remembered