Sioux City Journal
Diane E. Zimmer
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Dr N
Sioux City, IA

Diane E. Zimmer

Sioux City

Diane E. Zimmer, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her residence.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christy-Smith Larkin Funeral Home in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Miss Zimmer was born Oct. 15, 1937, in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of William J. and Cleone (Ford) Zimmer. She was raised in Le Mars and graduated from Le Mars Gehlan High School.

She moved to Sioux City in 1956. She graduated nursing school in 1959 and went on to work as a pediatric nurse for 41 years at Mercy Hospital.

Diane was always the caregiver. Diane and her twin sister, Suzanne, adopted three children of their own, Jennifer, Jason and Kathryn. Diane loved spending time with her family. She often talked about summers spent in Okoboji with friends and family. In her moments of free time, she loved to read.

Survivors include Jennifer Zimmer and Dan Brennan of Omaha, Jason and Rebecca Zimmer, and Katie Zimmer of Sioux City; grandchildren, Mariana, Eliana, Oliver, and Alejandro; siblings and their spouses, Donald Zimmer of Sioux City, David and Joyce Zimmer of Vermillion, S.D., Eileen Geary of Sioux City, and Jean and Terry Pennykamp of University Park, Fla..

She is preceded in death by her twin sister, Suzanne; and her parents.

Diane's family wishes to extend a special thank you to the health care professionals at Mercy One Hospital, June E. Nylen Cancer Center, and St. Croix Hospice (Hope and Sheila) for their loving care and compassion.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North, Sioux, IA
Jun
30
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North, Sioux, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Sorry for your loss prayers for all
Deb Dicks and family
Friend
June 28, 2021
Jenny, Jason and Katie: My condolences on the loss of your mother. . .again. Mark Taylor DO
Mark Taylor
Other
June 27, 2021
Eileen, so sorry to hear about your sister's passing. Our prayers & sympathies are with you & your family.
Pat Bray
June 27, 2021
