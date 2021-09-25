Dixie Fox

Sioux City

Our community sadly lost Dixie Fox, a well-loved mother, grandmother, and pillar of the Siouxland Community, when she passed away from natural causes at the age of 90 in her home surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday at Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Andrew Galles as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be 3 to 7 p.m. today, Sunday, Sept. 26, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1930, in Allen, Neb., as Dixie Fern Montgomery and entered into rest on Sept. 23, 2021, in Sioux City, Iowa. Her contributions to the community include: A graduate from Briar Cliff University in 1981 with a sociology degree as it was very important to her to attend a Catholic university, a career spanning over 20 years in leadership positions working for Job Service of Iowa in supporting youth programs to help high school and college students secure employment and future career development, a teacher for kids K-8 in a one-room school house teaching all grades at once.

Dixie was on the board of the Woodbury Community Action Agency. She also supported establishing local parks such as Kirk Hanson Park and Mid City Park Picnic Shelter and was politically active and involved in supporting candidates running for office in her community. Dixie held many leadership positions within the Fraternal Orders of Eagles Club including State President, and was a devout Catholic and a Parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Dixie Fox's legacy is her beloved family who she led by her example of sacrificial love and guidance in being positive contributors to the community.

Dixie is survived by her children, Connie Chicoine, Mr. and Mrs. Michael (Judy) Fox, Teresa Reed, Debbie Fox-Hansen, Shannon Lewis, and Patrick Fox; her grandchildren, Natalie Chicoine, Sundi Morgan, Kelly Chicoine, Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Brandi) Florey, Mr. and Mrs. Mike (Abigail) Wiedorn, Michael Fox Jr., Tomikau Lewis, Mr. and Mrs. Sage (Angie) Lewis, Trent Hansen, Roddrick Von Reed II, Brooke Lewis; great-grandchildren,Terrence Green II, Sydni Morgan, Tyler Chicoine, Jayden Chicoine, Oliva Chicoine, Remington Chicoine, Ella Chicoine, Chantel Chicoine, Cheyenne Chicoine, Tavien Lopez, Isaiah Lopez, Tristen Florey, Madison Florey, Ryan Florey, Braeden Florey, Sergio Fox, Jackie Fox, Ethan Fox, Josie Fox, Serenity Fox, Abraham Curiel, Drew Curiel, Hope Servano, John Lewis, Jenna Lewis; her great-great-granddaughter, Mckenzily Alexandria Green; and her faithful companion, Dolly.

Dixie is preceded in death by her father and mother, Albert and Mable Montgomery; her sisters, Margaret Conway and Sharron Tott; father and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. George and Mary Fox; husband, James D. Fox; grandchildren, Stephanie Fox, Jennifer Fox, Jana Fox, Jeffrey Alexander Beintema, and Jamie Chicoine; and her beloved pets, Sparky and Princess.