Dollie D. Howard

Westfield, Iowa

Dollie Darlene Howard, 83, of Westfield, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave, in Sioux City, with the Rev. Steve Jewett officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Dollie Darlene, the daughter of William C. and Maxine (Ebmeier) Delfs, was born on Oct. 12, 1937, in Sioux City. Dollie grew up and attended school in Sioux City, graduating from Central High School. Following high school, she attended Morningside College.

Dollie was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" M. Howard on Dec. 26, 1959 at the former Concordia Lutheran Church. This union was blessed with five children and the family made their home in Sioux City. After all the children were school age, Dollie started working at Nutra-Flo in the clerical department. She then worked at Harry Batcheller's Farm Store in Sioux City. In December 1996, Dollie and Bob purchased Miles Inn and they operated it until retiring in 2005. In 1993, they moved from Sioux City to their acreage near Westfield.

Dollie's hobbies included photography, horseback riding and camping with her family. She was an active member of New Horizons U.C.C. in Akron, Iowa. Dollie's greatest passion was taking care of others, especially her husband, children, and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Randy Howard of Salix, Iowa, Bobby Howard of Salix, Rhonda (Jeff) Dahl of Westfield, Ritchie (Sarah Welch) Howard of Sioux City, and Russ (Denelle) Howard of Alton, Iowa; five grandchildren, Jaci (Corey) Erickson, Shannon Dahl, Crysta (Aaron Cruz) Howard Barney, and Emmett and Elwyn Howard; one great-grandson, Sawyer Erickson; two sisters, Diane (Ron) Lande and Judy (Richard) Evans, all of Sioux City; two brothers-in-law, Don Kumm and Ron (Julie) Howard, all of Sioux City; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Howard of Richardson, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 and a half years, Robert "Bob" on July 25, 2016; two brothers, William Delfs and Jack Delfs; one sister, Donna Kumm; and one brother-in-law, Dr. Virgil Howard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dollie's church, New Horizons U.C.C.