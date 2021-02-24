Dolores 'DeDe' Jacobson

Dolores "DeDe" Hanson Jacobson, 93, of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

No public services will be held at this time, and family will have a memorial gathering at a later date. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

DeDe was born in Sioux City on Jan. 2, 1928, and graduated from Central High School in Sioux City in 1946. She married William (Bill) Jacobson in 1949, and they raised four children in Sioux City and Omaha, Neb. Through the years they enjoyed many travels together, until his death in 1995.

DeDe was proud of the fact that her relatives were pioneers and homesteaders, and that through her great-great-grandfather and uncles she heard stories of fighting in the Civil War. She came from a musical family, and was always happy when she was playing the piano. She loved going for rides in the country, and stopping for a treat at Dairy Queen on the way home.

DeDe enjoyed card games, especially playing cribbage with her sons or with friends. She was wonderfully creative and was an amazing seamstress, enjoyed knitting many things for family and friends, and especially loved to make quilts.

She is survived by her children Steve of Englewood, Colo., Julie Kennedy of Omaha, Bruce (Karen) of Minneapolis, Minn., and Dean Montclair, N.J.; grandchildren Brett, Rachel, Kevin, and Will; and great-grandson Jonah.

DeDe was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, William Jacobson.