Dolores A. Trimble

Formerly Galva, Iowa

90, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Services: Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m., Silver Creek United Methodist Church, Galva. Burial: Galva Township East Cemetery, Galva. Visitation: Sept. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein.