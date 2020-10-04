Don C. Petersen

Sioux City

Don C. Petersen, 93, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital from complications of a fall at his home.

Private family services will be held at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Armour, S.D. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Don was born Aug. 25, 1927, in Armour, S.D.; he was the son of Henry and Ruth (Phoenix) Petersen. Don grew up in Armour and Sibley, Iowa, and he graduated from Armour High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

On Aug. 8, 1950, Don married Elaine L. Padrnos in Lake Andes, S.D. Elaine passed away on March 31, 2015.

Don worked for many years at Morey's and Raymond's Clothing Store. After he retired, Don worked at Sadoff's Clothing Store until the age of 88.

Don was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, The American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time with his family, seeing his friends and loyal customers, feeding the birds in his yard and horseback riding. Don took his final horseback ride at the age of 92.

Survivors include his children, Pamela Donelan (Mark) of Sioux Falls, S.D., Susan Hammond (Les) of Sioux City, and Don E. Petersen (Cindy) of Mitchell, S.D.; his brother, Dana Petersen (Phyllis) of Pierre, S.D.; four grandchildren, Jennifer and Patrick Donelan, Jessica Hammond and Jeff Petersen; and four great- grandchildren, Katie, Abby, Ava and Jack.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Elaine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.