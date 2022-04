Sorry to hear about Don. My memories of growing up at Hinton are full of fond memories of the Held family and their father. I didn't know as a music teacher, I would spend so many hours of my life riding a school bus but I always remembered the many hours I rode the bus with Don as a driver fondly. I specifically remember two boys picking on me one day until I turned around in my seat, grabbed them both by the hair and banged their heads together. They tried to get Don to reprimand me but instead, he told them, "I think you had it coming."

You guys would stop and pick me up to take me to church or school functions all the time. You had a car full of kids already but always welcomed me and made room to include me. Thanks for letting me be part of your family.

I somehow lost touch with you guys but you will always be in my heart. Love always.



Donna (Pinkerton) Washburn

Donna Washburn Friend September 24, 2021