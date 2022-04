Don Siebrecht

Arthur, Iowa

79, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Services: Dec. 18 at 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Schaller, Iowa. Burial: Odebolt Cemetery, Odebolt, Iowa. Visitation: Dec. 18 from 12 to 2 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller.