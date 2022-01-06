Donald D. Bennett

Sioux City

Donald D. Bennett, 83, of Sioux City died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Avenue.

Donald Dean Bennett was born on August 10, 1938, in Sioux City, the son of Harry and Elizabeth (Perrett) Bennett. He graduated from Bishop Heelan High School. On April 4, 1959, he was united in marriage to Roma "Jean" Barker in Elk Point, S.D.

Don worked for the railroad for a number of years, and then the family moved to Manteca, Calif., during the late 1960s. About a year later they moved to Sergeant Bluff, and Don worked as an independent truck driver. During the 1970s they moved to the Morningside area, and Don started working as a electrician for IBP. Don enjoyed fishing and tending his fruit trees. He was a handyman and could fix almost anything.

Don is survived by his sons Steven Bennett of Sioux City, and David (Jennifer) Bennett of Bellevue, Wash.; daughters Tami Cason, Teri (Scott) Thompson, and Tracey Muston, all of Sioux City, and Kelli (Steve) Bentson of Lawton, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother Harry "Bud" (Alyce) Bennett of Ft. Mohave, Ariz.; sisters Harriette "Sis" Fleming of Portland, Ore., and Marlene "Jean" Madison of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jean in 2014; son Kevin Bennett; and sister, Patricia Bennett.