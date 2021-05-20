Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald W. Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Rohde Funeral Home
101 W 2Nd St
Kingsley, IA

Donald 'Don' W. Davis

Kingsley, Iowa

Donald "Don" W. Davis, 88, of Kingsley, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his residence.

Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Visitation with the family present will begin 9 a.m. until service time, with the family present. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Nash Post 140 of Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Don was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Wm. and Reba (Hearn) Davis. Don grew up in Moville. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on May 12, 1950, and served until his honorable discharge on July 23, 1953.

Don and Arlene Ahrens were united in marriage on Sept. 2, 1953, at the United Methodist Church in Kingsley. Don and Arlene raised their family in Kingsley, where Don worked for 40 years at the Farmers Coop as a truck driver retiring in 1995.

Survivors include his daughter, Carolyn Davis-Clark; seven grandchildren, Chad Blum, Chuck Eberly, Katie HeisterKamp, Adam Davis, Jennifer Lough, Greg and Tim Davis and Amanda Simmers; and nine great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene, who passed away March 15, 1995; two sons, Kenneth and Neil; brothers, Jerry (Loretta) and Lyle, Dean (Wilma); sister, Elinor Brown; sister-in-law, Colleen Ahrens; brothers-in-law, Bruce Harker, Jim Peters, and George Ahrens; and granddaughter, Kari Rodman.


Published by Sioux City Journal from May 20 to Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Rohde Funeral Home
101 West 2nd Street, Kingsley, IA
Jun
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Rohde Funeral Home
101 West 2nd Street, Kingsley, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Rohde Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rohde Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I did enjoy Don´s quirky sense of humor. He reminded me of my ornery uncle Mel ( us kids called him uncle smell). Hard to replace a unique guy like that. Will be praying for you all.
Peggy davis
Family
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results