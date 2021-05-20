Donald 'Don' W. Davis

Kingsley, Iowa

Donald "Don" W. Davis, 88, of Kingsley, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his residence.

Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Visitation with the family present will begin 9 a.m. until service time, with the family present. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Nash Post 140 of Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Don was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Wm. and Reba (Hearn) Davis. Don grew up in Moville. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on May 12, 1950, and served until his honorable discharge on July 23, 1953.

Don and Arlene Ahrens were united in marriage on Sept. 2, 1953, at the United Methodist Church in Kingsley. Don and Arlene raised their family in Kingsley, where Don worked for 40 years at the Farmers Coop as a truck driver retiring in 1995.

Survivors include his daughter, Carolyn Davis-Clark; seven grandchildren, Chad Blum, Chuck Eberly, Katie HeisterKamp, Adam Davis, Jennifer Lough, Greg and Tim Davis and Amanda Simmers; and nine great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene, who passed away March 15, 1995; two sons, Kenneth and Neil; brothers, Jerry (Loretta) and Lyle, Dean (Wilma); sister, Elinor Brown; sister-in-law, Colleen Ahrens; brothers-in-law, Bruce Harker, Jim Peters, and George Ahrens; and granddaughter, Kari Rodman.