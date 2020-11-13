Menu
Donald E. Purcell Jr.

Sioux City

Donald "Donnie" Eugene Purcell Jr., 46, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in his home.

Memorial services will be 5 p.m. Saturday, with a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Donnie was born on Sept. 25, 1974, in Lynwood, Calif., to Donald Sr. and Barbara (Manchester) Purcell.

Donnie loved dirt track racing at Interstate Speedways, now known as the New Raceway Park. He also loved anything Harley Davidson and riding his own motorcycle. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and going to NASCAR races in Kansas City. He was Steve's right hand man at Steve's Roofing for more than 20 years.

Those left to honor his memory are his mother, Barbara (Kevin) Kluver of Weeping Water, Neb.; wife, Chris of Sioux City; children, Cheri (Jordan) Dowson of Orange City, Iowa, Lisa Raddatz of Alton, Iowa, Donald "Bubba" Purcell of Wayne, Neb., Reese, Dalton, and Taylor Peterson, all of Sioux City, and Spencer Peterson of San Diego, Calif.; niece who was like a daughter, Alisha (Jeremy) Ridge of Weeping Water; siblings, Monica (Vern) Stander and Angela (Danny) Sharpes, both of Weeping Water; grandchildren, Kyle, Ryder, Trinity, Anthony, Kevin Jr., and Elizabeth; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jim and Hazel Purcell; maternal grandparents, Jack and Violet Manchester; father, Donald Sr. "Smurf:" first wife, Jayne Purcell; and brother, James Richard Purcell.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
