Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald E. Gagnon
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
400 4th Street
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Donald E. Gagnon

South Sioux City

Donald E. Gagnon, 83, of South Sioux City died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

A celebration of Don's life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Donald Eugene Gagnon was born on May 9, 1938, in Vermillion, S.D., the son of Eugene and Nora (Holmes) Gagnon. Don was united in marriage to Lucille March on July 3, 1958, in Vermillion. They moved to South Sioux City in 1969 and worked for IBP.

Don retired from IBP in 2000 and moved to Iowa City to work with his sister. Don later managed apartments in Mitchell, S.D. When they moved to South Sioux City, he helped out at Lieber's garage, and later worked at Walmart.

Retirement meant playing cards during the week. He greatly loved his wife and children and is now in heaven with a son and daughter.

Don loved camping with the "Beefer" families. Don enjoyed bowling and golfing.

Don is survived by his wife Lucy; son Calvin (Bonnie) Gagnon; daughters Chris (Mark) Wendt, Cindy Trapp, and Sarah Garrett (Brad); ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary (Harold) Parrish.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Darrell Gagnon; daughter Deborah Gillaspie; brother Lawrence Gagnon; and sister, Lorraine Kjose.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
South Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My mom ,Evelyn Wolvert, was a good friend of Lucy and Don. Sorry to hear of Don´s passing. Please give Lucy a hug from us.
Terry Fish
Friend
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results