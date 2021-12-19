Donald E. Gagnon

South Sioux City

Donald E. Gagnon, 83, of South Sioux City died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

A celebration of Don's life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Donald Eugene Gagnon was born on May 9, 1938, in Vermillion, S.D., the son of Eugene and Nora (Holmes) Gagnon. Don was united in marriage to Lucille March on July 3, 1958, in Vermillion. They moved to South Sioux City in 1969 and worked for IBP.

Don retired from IBP in 2000 and moved to Iowa City to work with his sister. Don later managed apartments in Mitchell, S.D. When they moved to South Sioux City, he helped out at Lieber's garage, and later worked at Walmart.

Retirement meant playing cards during the week. He greatly loved his wife and children and is now in heaven with a son and daughter.

Don loved camping with the "Beefer" families. Don enjoyed bowling and golfing.

Don is survived by his wife Lucy; son Calvin (Bonnie) Gagnon; daughters Chris (Mark) Wendt, Cindy Trapp, and Sarah Garrett (Brad); ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary (Harold) Parrish.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Darrell Gagnon; daughter Deborah Gillaspie; brother Lawrence Gagnon; and sister, Lorraine Kjose.