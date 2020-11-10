Donald 'Doc' Hall

Le Mars, Iowa, formerly George, Iowa

Donald "Doc" Hall, 85, of Le Mars, formerly of George, died unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Park Place Estates in Le Mars.

Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jurrens Funeral Home in George, with Kent Hall present from 3 to 7 p.m. Due to Covid work considerations, Kirk Hall and Jan Hall will not be present. A private family burial service will be held at a later date in Harris Grove Cemetery, rural Logan, Iowa.

Donald "Doc" Hall was born Aug. 8, 1935, at Le Mars, the son of Harley and Mabel Brodie Hall. Don grew up in Le Mars, where he attended school, graduating from Le Mars Central High School in 1953. After high school, he attended Iowa State University, graduating from the College of Veterinary Medicine in 1959.

On Oct. 11, 1959, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Graham at the United Methodist Church in Le Mars. Don and Marilyn raised their family in George.

Don was blessed with many kind relationships from his 40 years as a veterinarian serving George, Little Rock, Ellsworth, and surrounding communities. Following his retirement, he worked part-time for 19 more years for the George Farmers Coop Elevator (and subsequent mergers).

He was proud to be part of helping transition the strongly independent school districts of George and Little Rock into the fine consolidated school district it is today.

Don and Marilyn enjoyed many years of following the sports teams of the George-LittleRock Mustangs, St.Louis Cardinals, and Iowa State Cyclones. He was very grateful for the fine staff at Good Samaritan (George) and Park Place Estates (Le Mars), who helped provide care over the last year and a half.

Don is survived by his children, Kirk (Kris Mogensen) of Le Mars, Jan Hall of Sioux City, and Kent Hall of Dunlap, Iowa; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sibling, Sharon Donlin of Harlan, Iowa; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Esther and Pat Dague of Woodbine, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Hall; his parents, Harley and Mabel Hall; and brother-in-law, Gary Donlin.

Please direct any memorials to: George-Little Rock Mustangs Sports Booster Club.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to: Kent Hall, 1006 Court St., Dunlap, IA 51529; Jan Hall, 3800 Glen Oaks Blvd No. 93, Sioux City, IA 51104; Kirk Hall, 508 1st Ave SW, Le Mars, IA 51031.