Donald Leroy Holt

Sioux City

Donald Leroy Holt, 84, of Sioux City passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, located at 6200 Morningside Avenue. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be after the service at Memorial Cemetery.

Donald was born in Sioux City and attended Leeds High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Heavy Artillery. He traveled to California where he drove a semi briefly. He returned to Sioux City. He married the love of his life, Shirley Holt in 1964. He worked many years for Zenith and Prince Manufacturing as a machinist and was able to repair anything brought before him and fabricate just about anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards. He loved to travel with Shirley, and they spent much time together traveling the country.

Donald was a lifelong Sioux City resident and enjoyed spending time going to the casino, watching the Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes (especially when they played Nebraska) and dining at the Horizon and Pizza Ranch, where the staff treated him like gold and appreciated his orneriness and sense of humor.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law Sandy (Clay) Tonjes of Sioux City; grandchildren Michael Johnson Jr. of Sioux City, Dustin Johnson (Jennifer) of Sioux City, Cassie Helming (Jared) of Johnston, Iowa; many wonderful great-grandchildren Michael Johnson III, Ella Johnson, Jackson, Emmett, and Stella Johnson, and Tyler and Ben Helming; and close friends and great neighbors John and Kathy Koebel.

Donald is preceded by his parents; brothers and sisters; wife Shirley Holt; and his stepson Michael Johnson Sr.

A special thanks to the great care and compassion provided to Donald by Sioux City Fire Rescue, the nurses and staff at Unity Point St. Luke's, Countryside Healthcare, and St. Croix Hospice.