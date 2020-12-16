Menu
Donald D. "Don" Kelsey
Donald D. (Don) Kelsey

Sioux City

Donald D. (Don) Kelsey, 93, of Sioux City, found peace and his Lord on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, while held in comfort by his four children.

The family will have a private prayer service and a burial on Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Don lived an extraordinary life as an accomplished vocalist, father, and community philanthropist.

He was the third son born to Paul and Myrtle (Cose) Kelsey of Hornick, Iowa. Don grew up in Hornick until his early teens. At that time, his family moved to Tacoma, Wash., during WW II to support the war effort. His father, Paul, a barber by trade, cut new recruits' hair. His mother, Myrtle, a world-class lunch lady, discovered a newly-found talent welding protective wire screens on battleship searchlights. Meanwhile, Don graduated from Stadium High School in 1944 and enrolled in the Navy.

After the war, Don returned to Iowa, enrolled at Morningside College, and graduated in 1949. He then moved to New York City and enrolled in the Juilliard School, where he trained as a lyric tenor. Winifred Cecil became his patron, which lead to regular performances at the famed Roxy Theatre with Fred Waring. Other notable appearances include winning the Arthur Godfrey Talent Show on NBC radio. Don also auditioned live to Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein and was awarded the lead in their first musical highlights traveling show.

Don missed the Midwest and returned to the Siouxland area and became a music and history teacher at Leeds Junior-Senior HS. There he caught the eye of Miss Barbara J. Schakel, a home economics teacher, and subsequently, they married on June 6, 1954. That wonderful union lasted sixty-five years and produced four (shall we say) beautiful babies.

After his first child's birth, Don decided to leave teaching in 1957 and start a new profession with the Prudential. He retired after nearly 50 years as an employee of the company and received many top honors during his tenure.

Locally, Don chaired or served on the Boards of Morningside College, St. Lukes Foundation, WIT Foundation, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, Jackson Recovery Centers, and the Sunrise Community Center. He was also active in the Masons, Consistory, and the noon Sertoma Club.

In addition, Don's passion was serving the Abu Bekr Shrine as both its Potentate in 1978 and Director of the Chanters vocal group for 45 years. During Don's tenure as Director, the Chanters grew to become one of the outstanding male singing groups in the Midwest, leading to several repeat invitations to perform worldwide, including televised performances with the Welsh choir at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Dr. Kevin) Koch of Des Moines, Iowa; sons, Scott Kelsey of Sergeant Bluff, David (Cheryl) Kelsey of Wayzata, Minn., and Steven Kelsey of Sioux City; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; his parents; and two brothers Charles and Keith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Memory Care Renovation Fund/Bernstein Campaign at Sunrise Retirement Community (5501 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106).


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Don was generous with his time and talent. He brought the Abu Bekr Shrine Chanters to a level of true professional musicianship. I was privileged to sing with them under Don´s direction for 24 years. R.I.P., old friend.
Bill Heubaum
December 22, 2020
What a great director of the Abu Bekr Shrine Chanters! Don was always a class act in everything he did.
Allan Duey. [email protected]
December 16, 2020
Our entire family expresses condolences on Don´s passing. He was a good friend of our father who enjoyed companionship through Masonry, The Shrine, and in music.
The Donald Moline Family
December 16, 2020
My sympathy to the Kelsey family. Don was a wonderful supporter of Morningside College and was our Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity chapter advisor in the late 60's and early 70's. He had his hands full with us but always would see the best bout of us and we certainly admired and appreciated him. RIP
Randy Hansen
December 16, 2020
Remember the many good times. Don was a class act!
Mark Pappadackis
December 16, 2020
