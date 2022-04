Donald M. 'Donnie' LeClair

Onawa, Iowa

61, died Friday, April 8, 2022. Services: April 13 at 10:30 a.m., Goslar Funeral Home Chapel, Onawa. Livestream available at the funeral home's website. Visitation: was held: April 12 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements with Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments, Onawa.