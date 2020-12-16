Donald Lee Martin

North Sioux City, formerly Sioux City

Donald Lee Martin of North Sioux City, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

No services are planned. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel assisted with arrangements.

Don was born Aug. 30, 1929, to Florence (Huntley) and Clifford Martin. He joined the army at a very young age and fought in the Korean War. Don earned the Certificate of Merit for Best Member of the Division Artillery Guard and was honored as being the Finest Soldier in the 57th field artillery battalion on Aug. 12, 1947.

Don married the love of his life, Sherry Burkhart, on May 26, 1949. They were blessed with a wonderful marriage for 65 years. He enjoyed coaching little league and men's softball and was an umpire at Hubbard Park. Don and Sherry enjoyed traveling and spent many winters vacationing in Texas and summers they fished in Minnesota and Canada. They had two daughters, Shelley and Vikki, for whom he would do anything for. He was also an amazing grandpa and great-grandpa. Don worked at Stone Container Corp for 37 years. He retired as Plant Manager.

He is survived by daughters Shelley (Bob) Queen, and Vikki (Tim) Jacobs; granddaughters Jessica (Joe) Bousquet, and Erin (Cole) Larson; and two great-grandsons Keb and Nathan Bousquet.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Katie, Helen, and Elaine; and brother Gilbert.

Don was a very caring pet owner for many years and loved all animals. If you wish to make a donation in his name to the Sioux City Humane Society, he will be smiling in heaven.