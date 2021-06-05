Donald L. Norby

Sioux City

Donald L. Norby, 91, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at a local care facility.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Donald was born on Jan. 29, 1930, in Sioux City, to Thomas and Alma (Clarke) Norby. He attended Sioux City Schools, and then immediately went on to join and serve in the United States Navy. During his time in the Navy, Donald learned his trade as a machinist.

He married Jean Rokusek on Dec. 15, 1956, in Luverne, Minn. The two were married for 57 years until Jean's passing in 2014.

Donald lived the majority of his life in Sioux City, and worked as a machinist for McCracken Concrete Pipe Co. and Soo Tractor. After retiring, he worked as a Blackjack Dealer at the Argosy Casino.

He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, and was a member of the St. Michael's Men's Club and, previously, the St. Boniface Men's Club.

Donald was an avid golfer, and was nicknamed "Down The Middle Don" for his consistently straight shot. His love for golf began at an early age, when he was a golf caddy at the boat club as a young boy. He also enjoyed watching all sports and was an Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

Left to cherish his memory include his children, David Norby (Kenna), LeAnn Hanson (Rodney), Randy Norby, and Ronald Norby (Bobbette); grandchildren, Brandi Connors (Kelly), Rodney Hanson Jr. (Brenda), Bradley Hanson (Sarah), Amanda Mayo (Gerald), Allisen Rosemier (Jacob), Andrew Norby (Ashley), and Lindsey Norby; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Betti Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean in 2014; his parents; son, James Norby; daughter-in-law, Linda Norby; brothers, Thomas and Robert Norby; and sister, Mary Ryder.