Donald D. Phipps

Sioux City

Donald D. Phipps, 87, Sioux City, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at a local hospital.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Mater Dei–Nativity Catholic Church with Father Brad Pelzel officiating. Visitation with the family present will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Don was born April 18, 1934 in Sioux City, the son of Jacob and Exzilda Phipps. Don graduated from Heelan High School. Don married Mary Jo McAleer on Oct. 18, 1958 in Sioux City. To this union, six children were born.

Don worked for the New York Life Insurance Company for a short time before becoming a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service for 27 years before retirement in 1996. While working as a postal carrier, Don owned and operated a small bartending service called Party Tenders. After retirement, Don volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and worked part time for the Chicago Deli.

Don enjoyed singing in the St. Boniface Choir, acting in the Sioux City Community Theatre, painting ceramics, watching old westerns on TV, and playing ping pong at the Senior Center.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo Phipps of Sioux City; children, Dennis Phipps of Sioux City, Brian (Mary Ann) Phipps of Texas, Pamela (Cindy) Phipps of Chicago, Ill., Kevin Phipps of Qatar and Laura (Andy) Rutter of Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister Nancy (Herbert) Langley of Sioux City.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Exzilda; a son, Randall; three brothers; and two sisters. Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels in Sioux City or the Sioux City Community Theatre.