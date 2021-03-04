Menu
Donald Frank Taft
FUNERAL HOME
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA

Donald Frank Taft

Knoxville, Iowa

Donald F. Taft, 87, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at EveryStep Kavanagh House.

The service will be nontraditional in that friends are encouraged to dress casually. Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Donald will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery in Cumming, Iowa. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Don.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, IA
Mar
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, IA
I’m sorry I missed this obitwould have been at the service had I’d known. Don and Lola were the bestest of friends with my folks, John and lilyas well as myselfHe will be sorely missed. -Mike Flitcraft
Michael Flitcraft
Friend
May 6, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about your dad´s passing. I know your hearts are breaking. I worked for your dad many years at the phone company. He always called me "A bad penny" because I would always end up coming back to work for him. My husband, Roger and I started to winter in the Valley and we renewed our friendship with your dad. I have some great memories of our times together. I hadn´t seen much of him in the last few years. I loved your dad! So very sorry for your loss my deepest sympathies to you and your family at this difficult time.
Becky Schoonover
March 5, 2021
I am sorry to hear of this... I remember Don and his Family.. my Parents were Friends with Dons Parents. Thinking about your Family!
Marilyn Kirkwood
March 4, 2021
