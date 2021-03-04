Donald Frank Taft

Knoxville, Iowa

Donald F. Taft, 87, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at EveryStep Kavanagh House.

The service will be nontraditional in that friends are encouraged to dress casually. Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Donald will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery in Cumming, Iowa. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Don.