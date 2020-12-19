Donald R. Tudehope

Donald R. Tudehope, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Dec. 17, 2020 at his residence.

Donald was born on June 5, 1934, in Sioux City, to Frank 'Lindsey' and Eva (Moulin) Tudehope. He graduated from East High School class of '52.

After graduation from high school, he worked for Western Electric, associated with Northwestern Bell. That job involved installing telephone equipment in Iowa and Nebraska. His travels brought him to Davenport, Iowa, where he met the love of his life, Edna 'Eddie' Boldt. They were united in marriage on May 28, 1955 in Sioux City, which has been their home for 65 years. Two sons were born to this union.

He was drafted into the Army Signal Corp for two years from 1957 to 1959. He worked for Picker X-Ray, owned Modern Office for many years and sold insurance before retirement.

He was very active in his church, teaching Sunday school, Deacon, full time custodian and Bible study leader. He met with many men for breakfast, Bible study and prayer on Thursdays for 50 years. He enjoyed going out to coffee with friends from cardiac rehab for 20 years.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Edna Tudehope of Sioux City; children, Thomas (Cindy) Tudehope of Sioux City, and Robert (Janice) Tudehope of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Jacob Tudehope, Rachel Tudehope, both of Sioux City, and Christopher Tudehope of Brookings, S.D.; brother, Dean Tudehope of Aurora, Colo.; and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stewart Tudehope; and sister, Marilyn McPherran.