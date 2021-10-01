Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald E. "Donnie" Wells

Donald E. 'Donnie' Wells

South Sioux City

Donald E. "Donnie" Wells passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. He fought a losing battle to cancer.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held at the Huddle Lounge in South Sioux City.

Don was the third-born into a family of six children. He had four brothers, Ed, Charley, Danny, and Mike. He had his favorite sister Cheri.

He graduated from Leeds High School and then went into the service to become a Marine.

He served one year in Vietnam. He had several jobs after getting out of the service. The job he enjoyed and held the longest was working as a car salesman for Team Ford. It was often said he could sell ice to an Eskimo.

He married Sharon Brooks, and they had a son, Cory.

Don's proudest moment was when his grandson Otto was born. They became best buddies.

We love you, Donnie, and will miss seeing you. Until we meet again, rest in peace.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Huddle Lounge
South Sioux City, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I cannot begin to tell you how sorry I was to see my old friend had passed. Over the years, folks lose touch, but the memories last a lifetime. My memories of Don go deep. My love and prayers to Sharon and to Cory.
Kay Skarin Deakins Copas
Friend
October 1, 2021
My Deepest sympathies to his family !!!
Janet (Junck) Rohan
School
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results