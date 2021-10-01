Donald E. 'Donnie' Wells

South Sioux City

Donald E. "Donnie" Wells passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. He fought a losing battle to cancer.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held at the Huddle Lounge in South Sioux City.

Don was the third-born into a family of six children. He had four brothers, Ed, Charley, Danny, and Mike. He had his favorite sister Cheri.

He graduated from Leeds High School and then went into the service to become a Marine.

He served one year in Vietnam. He had several jobs after getting out of the service. The job he enjoyed and held the longest was working as a car salesman for Team Ford. It was often said he could sell ice to an Eskimo.

He married Sharon Brooks, and they had a son, Cory.

Don's proudest moment was when his grandson Otto was born. They became best buddies.

We love you, Donnie, and will miss seeing you. Until we meet again, rest in peace.