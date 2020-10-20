Menu
Donna Eslick

Atlantic, Iowa

Donna Eslick, 89, of Atlantic, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Fontanelle, Iowa.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in Atlantic Cemetery. Open visitation will be noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

She is survived by her daughters, Sue Abbe of Elk Point, S.D., Lori (Mark) Preston of Treynor, Iowa, Mary (Brett) Groves of Greenfield, Iowa, and Michelle Burton of Atlantic; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; other relatives; and friends.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
