Donna Rae Huffman-Willit

Sioux City

Donna Rae Huffman-Willit, 65, departed this world on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City surrounded by her family.

Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, with Pastor Mike Inman officiating. Online condolences can be left at www.christysmith.com.

Donna Rae Messerlie was born July 24, 1955, to the late Walter Messerlie and Donna Mae (Powers) Castro in Sioux City. Donna's passion for helping others was achieved with her career in the medical field. In 1978, Donna married Earl D. Huffman in California. This union was blessed with the birth of twin daughters Earlina and Sabrina. Years later this marriage was dissolved, but their friendship remained strong. On Dec. 28, 2007 Donna was united in marriage with John Willit in Texas.

Donna loved spending time with her family and finding bargains at secondhand stores. Donna enjoyed watching her favorite shows CSI Miami and Star Trek.

Donna is survived by her husband, John Willit of Arlington, Texas; her daughters, Earlina Huffman of Onawa, Iowa, and Sabrina Huffman and (Vaughan Stout) of Sergeant Bluff; stepsons, Chris and Jon Willit of Texas; five grandchildren, Breanna Hounsougbin, Brennan Huffman, Britton Delperdang, Bailey Cleveland, and Adyen Stout; six great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Aniyah, Kyle, Naevia, Jedidiah, and Liam; sisters, Pam Arnold of Arlington, and Kay Poirer; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by both parents; and a sister, Cindy Royle.