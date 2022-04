Donna R. Loos

Walthill, Neb.

77, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Graveside service: March 26 at 2 p.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Walthill. Visitation was held March 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. Arrangements with Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home of Pender, Neb.