Donna Lee McQuistan
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE

Donna Lee McQuistan

York, Neb.

Donna Lee McQuistan, 86, of York died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in York.

There will be a private family memorial service. No viewing or visitation as it was Donna's wish to be cremated. Inurnment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Memory Support at York General Hearthstone. Her service will be live streamed on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.

Donna was born Nov. 5, 1934, in Walthill, Neb., to Harvey Glenn and Bernice Olive (Crowell) Garwood. Donna was a member of the United Church of Pender and also attended the 1st United Methodist Church in York.

Donna was a teacher at Fremont then at Thurston County, Neb., P.E.O in Pender, Neb., Sunday School teacher, and was a Librarian in Pender. She worked in the nursing home in Pender, was a member of ESA and the Pinochle Club.

She is survived by her son Bob (Deb) McQuistan of York; daughters Sally Bailey of York, and Jan McQuistan of California; nine grandchildren Alexa McQuistan, Jon (Jenna) McQuistan, Justin McQuistan and fiance Catie Dahl, Sarah Bailey and fiance Carter Lyons, Will Bailey, Alyssa (Jason) Earp, Shannon Weihe, Jesse (Sarah) Frick, Kayli (Nick) Erwin; and two great-grandchildren; brother Bill (Gloria) Garwood of Salt Lake City; sister-in-laws Betty Garwood of South Sioux City, and Shirley Garwood of Brookings, S.D.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Doug and Judson; sisters Barbara Anderson, Laverna Byers; and infant son Christopher.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathy to the children of Donna. She was a lovely lady and you can feel blessed to have such a wonderful person as your mother. God be with her.
Peggy MCQuistan Young
December 10, 2020
Her memory will live on in my Grandma Garwood´s recipe book which was a gift from Betty many years ago. My condolences to the family. May she rest in the peace of Christ.
Julie Krogh
December 9, 2020
