Donna Lee McQuistan

York, Neb.

Donna Lee McQuistan, 86, of York died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in York.

There will be a private family memorial service. No viewing or visitation as it was Donna's wish to be cremated. Inurnment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Memory Support at York General Hearthstone. Her service will be live streamed on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.

Donna was born Nov. 5, 1934, in Walthill, Neb., to Harvey Glenn and Bernice Olive (Crowell) Garwood. Donna was a member of the United Church of Pender and also attended the 1st United Methodist Church in York.

Donna was a teacher at Fremont then at Thurston County, Neb., P.E.O in Pender, Neb., Sunday School teacher, and was a Librarian in Pender. She worked in the nursing home in Pender, was a member of ESA and the Pinochle Club.

She is survived by her son Bob (Deb) McQuistan of York; daughters Sally Bailey of York, and Jan McQuistan of California; nine grandchildren Alexa McQuistan, Jon (Jenna) McQuistan, Justin McQuistan and fiance Catie Dahl, Sarah Bailey and fiance Carter Lyons, Will Bailey, Alyssa (Jason) Earp, Shannon Weihe, Jesse (Sarah) Frick, Kayli (Nick) Erwin; and two great-grandchildren; brother Bill (Gloria) Garwood of Salt Lake City; sister-in-laws Betty Garwood of South Sioux City, and Shirley Garwood of Brookings, S.D.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Doug and Judson; sisters Barbara Anderson, Laverna Byers; and infant son Christopher.