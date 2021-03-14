Donna L. Uhl

Sioux City

Donna L. Uhl, 76, of Sioux City died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be 7 p.m. today at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Donna was born Jan. 15, 1945 in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Donald and Lucille (Williams) Jacobson. She grew up in Sioux City, graduating from Sioux City Public Schools. Donna married D.F.Doug Uhl Aug. 27, 1960. Together they made their home in Sioux City. Donna worked at St. Luke's for almost 20 years.

She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church of South Sioux City. Donna loved wildlife, often feeding the deer and squirrels. She enjoyed shopping the QVC Network and the Radio Auctions. She also liked boating on the river and the occasional trip to the Casino.

She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, D.F.Doug Uhl of Sioux City; two sons, Don Uhl Jr. of Sioux City, and Jeff (Chitose) Uhl of Orange County, Calif.; two grandchildren, Jayme Uhl of Bronson, Iowa, and Kaiyla Uhl of Orange County.

She is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; and a sister.