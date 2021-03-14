Menu
Donna L. Uhl
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Donna L. Uhl

Sioux City

Donna L. Uhl, 76, of Sioux City died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be 7 p.m. today at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Donna was born Jan. 15, 1945 in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Donald and Lucille (Williams) Jacobson. She grew up in Sioux City, graduating from Sioux City Public Schools. Donna married D.F.Doug Uhl Aug. 27, 1960. Together they made their home in Sioux City. Donna worked at St. Luke's for almost 20 years.

She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church of South Sioux City. Donna loved wildlife, often feeding the deer and squirrels. She enjoyed shopping the QVC Network and the Radio Auctions. She also liked boating on the river and the occasional trip to the Casino.

She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, D.F.Doug Uhl of Sioux City; two sons, Don Uhl Jr. of Sioux City, and Jeff (Chitose) Uhl of Orange County, Calif.; two grandchildren, Jayme Uhl of Bronson, Iowa, and Kaiyla Uhl of Orange County.

She is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; and a sister.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City
IA
Mar
18
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss,prayers for Doug Donnie ,Jeff and there families. Sorry was unable to go to service,found out to late. May she be at peace with the lord. Blessing to the family snd freinds.
Judy Clausen
March 21, 2021
I never met Donna, but I am sure she was a good person. My sympathy Donnie and family.
Carol Treiber Mohrhauser
March 18, 2021
My Condolences. So sorry for your loss.
Brian Uhl
March 18, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. She was always so sweet. We had quite a few conversations when they came to the Casino. May she rest in peace and God bless. Prayers for the family.
Karen Rydstrom
March 18, 2021
Daron and Wendy Jacobson
March 17, 2021
