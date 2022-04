Doreen Herta Hasenwinkel

Marshalltown, Iowa

82, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Services: July 2 at 10:30 a.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3001 S 6th St., Marshalltown. Burial: at a later date, Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa. Visitation: July 1 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Livestream available at the funeral home's Facebook page.