Doris E. Semple

Sioux City

Doris E. Semple, 94, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Services will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff, 400 Fourth Street. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Doris was born on July 5, 1926, in Walnut Grove, Minn., to Samuel and Eva Gist. She attended Pipestone School in Pipestone, Minn.

In 1948, she married Bernard Veldhuizen. They were married for ten years until Bernard was killed in a plane crash in Le Mars, Iowa in 1959. In 1965, she married Charles Richard Semple, who had three children. Richard now resides at Holy Spirit Nursing Home in Sioux City.

She enjoyed working at Kreske's Department Store in downtown Sioux City in the 1960s and had annual reunions with the "Kreske Girls" for decades. She later worked as a caterer for the Marina Inn and the Sioux City Convention Center.

Over the years she enjoyed making crafts, decorating cakes, collecting dolls and Holstein cow creamers, square dancing, and eating at Taco Johns on Hamilton every Tuesday with her friend, Doris McKenna. She was also very involved with her children and grandchildren and helped and encouraged them at every turn.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Semple of Sioux City; two sons, Chuck (Debbie) Veldhuizen of Sioux City, and Randy Veldhuizen of Spokane, Wash.; two daughters, Gloria Semple of Sioux City, and Vicky (Ken) Semple of Woodbury, Conn.; sister, Betty (Don) McMahon of Flandreau, S.D.; brother, Richard (Norma) Gist of Minneapolis; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenny; sister, Shirley; and daughter, Lydia.