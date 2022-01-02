Menu
Doris Mae Heath
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Jun, 24 2022
Star Cemetery
Doris Mae Heath

Boise, Idaho, formerly North Sioux City

Doris Mae Heath, 91, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at home in Boise surrounded by her family.

There will no funeral or viewing. A grave side service will be held on June 24 at Star Cemetery in Star, Idaho.

Doris was born on Sept. 20, 1930 to Samuel and Grace Allshouse in Bonesteel, S.D. A short time after her birth her family moved to Climbing Hill, Iowa. She grew up in Climbing Hill. She went to the same school first through twelve grades. She was a standout member of the girl's high school basketball team for all four years.

It was while attending high school she met her husband to be on a blind date. Doris and Archie were married September 1948 in Iowa. Their first child, Kenneth, was born in 1949. They bought a service station and garage and moved to North Sioux City in 1950. Their second child, Joan, was born in 1951, and their third child, Michael, was born in 1954. They closed their businesses in 1964 and moved to Azusa, Calif., until retirement, when they moved to Boise in 1988.

She survived by her three children Kenneth (Kathleen) Heath of Boise, Joan (Raymond) Crews of Glendora, Calif., and Michael (Nancy) Heath Nampa, Idaho; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband Archie of 44 years on Nov. 3, 1992; parents; and brothers Merlin and Gene.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the American Heart Association or your favorite charity. Family contact is Kenneth Heath, 6024 S Latigo Dr, Boise, ID 83709.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 4, 2022
So sorry for your loss Kenny and family. I have many loss this year so when I say I feel your hurt I do. Give each other a hug so you get hugs back.Wanda.
Wanda (Hines) Ingalls
School
January 2, 2022
