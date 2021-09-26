Doris M. Howell

Sioux City

Doris M. Howell, 92, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Doris was born in Sioux City, on June 11, 1929, to Charles and Vida Morton (Brown). She graduated from Sioux City East High and worked much of her time as a bookkeeper for Continental Baking, then later as an executive tax preparer with H&R Block.

Doris was married to Donald E. Howell from May 28, 1949, to his passing on Feb. 12, 2001.

Doris loved to play bridge, volunteer with various organizations, and watch the Chicago Bulls and Arnie's Army golf with Don.

In her later years, she loved playing the slots at the riverboat and watching old westerns with friends and her devoted caregivers, Kay, Bruce, Dawn, Carmen and their entire families. She had a great wit, loved to laugh and was simply "good fun company," all the while being a faithful member of First United Methodist Church.

Doris is survived by her two children, Denise M. Griggs (Daniel Fraley) of Land O' Lakes, Fla., and Douglas K. Howell (Dori) of Beverly Hills, Calif.; four grandchildren, Sidney, Crystal (Matthew), Morgan (Jes) and Madison; two great-granddaughters, Emma and Ellie; and one great-grandson, Everett.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Howard; and sister, Lois.

Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 1915 Nebraska St., Sioux City, IA 51104 in Doris' name. Cards to family may be sent in care of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City, IA 51104.