Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris M. Howell
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Doris M. Howell

Sioux City

Doris M. Howell, 92, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Doris was born in Sioux City, on June 11, 1929, to Charles and Vida Morton (Brown). She graduated from Sioux City East High and worked much of her time as a bookkeeper for Continental Baking, then later as an executive tax preparer with H&R Block.

Doris was married to Donald E. Howell from May 28, 1949, to his passing on Feb. 12, 2001.

Doris loved to play bridge, volunteer with various organizations, and watch the Chicago Bulls and Arnie's Army golf with Don.

In her later years, she loved playing the slots at the riverboat and watching old westerns with friends and her devoted caregivers, Kay, Bruce, Dawn, Carmen and their entire families. She had a great wit, loved to laugh and was simply "good fun company," all the while being a faithful member of First United Methodist Church.

Doris is survived by her two children, Denise M. Griggs (Daniel Fraley) of Land O' Lakes, Fla., and Douglas K. Howell (Dori) of Beverly Hills, Calif.; four grandchildren, Sidney, Crystal (Matthew), Morgan (Jes) and Madison; two great-granddaughters, Emma and Ellie; and one great-grandson, Everett.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Howard; and sister, Lois.

Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 1915 Nebraska St., Sioux City, IA 51104 in Doris' name. Cards to family may be sent in care of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City, IA 51104.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.