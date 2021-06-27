Dorothy D. Amick

Sioux City

Dorothy D. Amick, 96, of Sioux City died Friday, June 25, 2021.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Shirbroun officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Dorothy was born on May 1, 1925, in Washta, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard and Azalia (Clark) Godfrey. She graduated from East High School in 1942. On June 6, 1944 Dorothy was united in marriage to Edward M. Amick at her parents' home.

Dorothy and Ed shared 65 beautiful years together. Dorothy was a true matriarch of the family. Her family and her home meant everything to her. She was a talented homemaker and seamstress. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and watching the birds and animals at her feeder. Dorothy was happiest surrounded by children. She warmly welcomed family and friends in her home, the more the merrier.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, DeAnn Wade, Joan (Bob) Brandon, and Roxanne Sciorrotta; sons, Ron (Jan) Amick, and Lonny (Nancy) Amick; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers Dale (Janet), Dwight (Mary Lou), Delano (Helen), Max (Sharon), and Lanny (Karon); sister, Judy Utesch; two sisters-in-law, Kay and Connie; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, Robert, Jim, Clark and Edward; two sons-in-law, Dave and Tony; two sisters-in-law, Audrey and Mary; and brother-in-law, Ric.