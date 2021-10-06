Menu
Dorothy A. Kuester
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Dorothy A. Kuester

Sioux City

Dorothy A. Kuester, 85, died Friday, October 1, 2021, at a local hospital.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Avenue. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Dorothy Ann Groves, the daughter of Clarence and Emma (Evenson) Groves, was born March 21, 1936, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School. Dorothy then went to work for Weller's Fishing Tackle.

On April 30, 1954, Dorothy was united in marriage with Marvin O. Kuester in Sioux City. She was employed at various jobs, including bartending and at a car wash. Marvin died Dec. 28, 1997.

Dorothy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Debra Boisen of South Sioux City, Terri (David) Owings of Moville, Iowa, Rhonda (Mickey) Howley of Sioux City, and Jody (Brad) Christiansen of Sioux City; sons, Myron (Darlene) Kuester of Bronson, Iowa, Jeff (Kelly) Kuester of Sioux City, David (Jenny Foster) Tighe of Sioux City, and Michael (Stephanie) Kuester of Sioux City; 29 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kevin; a son-in-law, Daniel Boisen; two grandchildren, Colby Owings and Brandon Kuester; two brothers, Chuck Groves and Clarence Groves Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Ranelda Groves.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of you all at this most difficult time and so sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Paula
Family
October 7, 2021
I would like to offer my deepest sympathy to Dorothy's family and friends.
Cynthia Kramer
Friend
October 6, 2021
