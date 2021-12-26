Menu
Dorothy D. Nafe
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rohde Funeral Home
101 W 2Nd St
Kingsley, IA

Dorothy D. Nafe

Pierson, Iowa

Dorothy D. Nafe, 96, of Pierson passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial will be at Grand Meadow Cemetery, rural Washta, Iowa. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday with the family being present during this time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com. The service will be livestreamed on the Rohde Funeral Home website.

Dorothy Darlene Sheeler was born July 18, 1925, the daughter of Daniel D. and Eva L. (Cross) Sheeler on a farm two miles outside of Kingsley near where she grew up. She walked to country school during the depression carrying her tin lunch pail. Dorothy always excelled in school, and after eighth grade graduation she was required to sit for a three hour high school entrance exam at the Plymouth County courthouse. She recounted being "sacred stiff" but went on to post the highest score ever recorded. She went to Kingsley High School during WWII and rationing, graduating valedictorian for the class of 1943. She earned her teaching certificate from Morningside College and taught kindergarten in both Milford, Iowa, and Kingsley schools.

On August 11, 1946 she was united in marriage to Dale Verlyn Nafe and thus began a true union of farmer and farm wife. Dorothy continued her love of teaching through substitute teaching for Bible and Sunday school. Dorothy raised chickens that she ordered and came through the Post Office. She started them in a Brooder house and moved to the chicken house as they grew. Dorothy sold the extra eggs in town, and she helped Dale with farming by driving a tractor pulling the hay bailer, however she never drove the tractor in road gear, and she sorted hogs and cattle. She always enjoyed gardening and digging in the dirt.

In July of 2017 she took a bad fall resulting in a move to Assisted Living in Correctionville, Iowa, where she resided for two years, before having more falls that forced her to the nursing home. She enjoyed the last six months of her life at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered as a very fair minded Christian disciple always ready to offer a kind word along her way.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Wes) Hogeland; daughter, Vaughnda (David) Lumphrey; son, Verlyn (Charlene); five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 1/2 years, Dale; sister DeLora Miller; parents, Daniel and Eva Sheeler; cousin, Wayne Tucker; and all of her in-laws.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rohde Funeral Home
101 W 2Nd St, Kingsley, IA
Dec
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Rohde Funeral Home
101 W 2Nd St, Kingsley, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Rohde Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Your mother was a super neighbor and just such a nice person. My sincere sympathy .
Mary Rawson Hunt
Friend
January 4, 2022
Much sympathy to the family. I'll always remember Dorothy as an inspirational role model when we served together as District Officers in United Methodist Women.
Sheryl Ashley
Other
December 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss of Dorothy. She will be missed by family and friends. Wanda Ingalls
Wanda Ingalls
Friend
December 29, 2021
Charlie, my sympathies to you and your family. You'll be in my thoughts and prayers.
Lynn McAllister
Friend
December 29, 2021
sympathy to Nafe family. Know Dorothy from antique car club.
wilma g hummel
December 28, 2021
Our deepest condolences on your loss
Dave and Pat Murdoch
December 27, 2021
