Dorothy D. Nafe

Pierson, Iowa

Dorothy D. Nafe, 96, of Pierson passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial will be at Grand Meadow Cemetery, rural Washta, Iowa. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday with the family being present during this time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com. The service will be livestreamed on the Rohde Funeral Home website.

Dorothy Darlene Sheeler was born July 18, 1925, the daughter of Daniel D. and Eva L. (Cross) Sheeler on a farm two miles outside of Kingsley near where she grew up. She walked to country school during the depression carrying her tin lunch pail. Dorothy always excelled in school, and after eighth grade graduation she was required to sit for a three hour high school entrance exam at the Plymouth County courthouse. She recounted being "sacred stiff" but went on to post the highest score ever recorded. She went to Kingsley High School during WWII and rationing, graduating valedictorian for the class of 1943. She earned her teaching certificate from Morningside College and taught kindergarten in both Milford, Iowa, and Kingsley schools.

On August 11, 1946 she was united in marriage to Dale Verlyn Nafe and thus began a true union of farmer and farm wife. Dorothy continued her love of teaching through substitute teaching for Bible and Sunday school. Dorothy raised chickens that she ordered and came through the Post Office. She started them in a Brooder house and moved to the chicken house as they grew. Dorothy sold the extra eggs in town, and she helped Dale with farming by driving a tractor pulling the hay bailer, however she never drove the tractor in road gear, and she sorted hogs and cattle. She always enjoyed gardening and digging in the dirt.

In July of 2017 she took a bad fall resulting in a move to Assisted Living in Correctionville, Iowa, where she resided for two years, before having more falls that forced her to the nursing home. She enjoyed the last six months of her life at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered as a very fair minded Christian disciple always ready to offer a kind word along her way.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Wes) Hogeland; daughter, Vaughnda (David) Lumphrey; son, Verlyn (Charlene); five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 1/2 years, Dale; sister DeLora Miller; parents, Daniel and Eva Sheeler; cousin, Wayne Tucker; and all of her in-laws.