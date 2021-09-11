Menu
Dorothy Robinson
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rohde Funeral Home
101 W 2Nd St
Kingsley, IA

Dorothy Robinson

Kingsley, Iowa

Dorothy Robinson, 95, of Kingsley, passed Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Kingsley Specialty Care in Kingsley.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Congregational United Church of Christ in Kingsley. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation will begin 9 a.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Rohde Funeral Home of Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Dorothy was born July 20, 1926, in rural Kingsley, the daughter of George and Hannah (Kim) Meister. She grew up in the Kingsley area, graduating from Kingsley High School in 1944.

On Feb. 26, 1949, she married Cecil Robinson in Sioux City, Iowa. After their marriage, Dorothy and Cecil farmed in the Kingsley area until retiring in 1985. Following their retirement, Dorothy and Cecil bought a house in Kingsley, where they lived during their retirement. Cecil passed away in 2004. After his passing, Dorothy continued to live in their home until she was unable to live by herself.

Dorothy is survived by her sister-in-law, Jan Meister as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil; two sisters, Irene Macklin and Marjorie Rediske; and a brother, Edwin Meister.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Congregational United Church of Christy
Kingsley, IA
Sep
13
Service
10:30a.m.
Congregational United Church of Christy
Kingsley, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Rohde Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of all of you, sending my prayers and hugs. Remember her working at fvh when I first started. Take care
Susan Lambert
Work
September 11, 2021
