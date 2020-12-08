Dorothy Struve

Pierson, Iowa

Dorothy Struve, 90, of Pierson passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at a local hospital.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with CDC guidelines for COVID being followed at Rohde Funeral Home in, Kingsley, Iowa, with Rev. Tami Groth of Salem Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery, Pierson. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday with CDC guidelines being followed and a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the Rohde Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to rohdefh.com.

Dorothy Elaine Benson was born Jan. 6, 1930, in Ipswich, S.D., the daughter of Alfred E. and Anna G. (Tolefson) Benson. As a young child her family moved to the Pierson area where she grew up in and graduated from Pierson High School in 1948. She married LeRoy Struve on June 20, 1954 in Pierson.

Following their marriage Dorothy and LeRoy made their home in Pierson where they raised their family. Dorothy always worked cleaning houses and at the Wild Rose Café in Pierson. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who took great pride in family. She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church for many years.

She is survived by her two sons, Dan (Deb) Struve of Moville, and Doyle (Dawn) Struve of Pierson; daughter, Cindy (Tom) Slinger, Pierson; ten grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy; brothers, Bernard, Marvin, Ernie and Don Benson; and sister, Norma Clausen.