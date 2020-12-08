Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Struve
FUNERAL HOME
Rohde Funeral Home
101 W 2Nd St
Kingsley, IA

Dorothy Struve

Pierson, Iowa

Dorothy Struve, 90, of Pierson passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at a local hospital.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with CDC guidelines for COVID being followed at Rohde Funeral Home in, Kingsley, Iowa, with Rev. Tami Groth of Salem Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery, Pierson. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday with CDC guidelines being followed and a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the Rohde Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to rohdefh.com.

Dorothy Elaine Benson was born Jan. 6, 1930, in Ipswich, S.D., the daughter of Alfred E. and Anna G. (Tolefson) Benson. As a young child her family moved to the Pierson area where she grew up in and graduated from Pierson High School in 1948. She married LeRoy Struve on June 20, 1954 in Pierson.

Following their marriage Dorothy and LeRoy made their home in Pierson where they raised their family. Dorothy always worked cleaning houses and at the Wild Rose Café in Pierson. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who took great pride in family. She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church for many years.

She is survived by her two sons, Dan (Deb) Struve of Moville, and Doyle (Dawn) Struve of Pierson; daughter, Cindy (Tom) Slinger, Pierson; ten grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy; brothers, Bernard, Marvin, Ernie and Don Benson; and sister, Norma Clausen.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rohde Funeral Home
101 W 2Nd St, Kingsley, IA
Dec
11
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Rohde Funeral Home
101 W 2Nd St, Kingsley, IA
Dec
12
Service
10:30a.m.
Rohde Funeral Home
101 W 2Nd St, Kingsley, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Rohde Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rohde Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
my prayers r with u ,she was a special person I met her at the nursing home when i went to visit a friend of mine & she always wanted me to play cards with them & talk. She was a joy.
linda nepper
December 14, 2020
I remember Dorothy coming to clean our house when my mother had cancer. She was a comfort to us and brought cheer to our home at that hard time. I was grateful to have her there to help us.
Mary Rock Peterson
December 11, 2020
I remember Dorothy as a good cook. She made delicious cakes and other baked treats. She always dressed up in colorful clothing and looked very nice. One of her favorite colors was purple and she looked so nice when she wore the color. God Bless Dorothy's family. From Danny and Bonnie Saxen
Danny and Bonnie Saxen
December 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you
Jenneen Lohse
December 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your mom ,Grandmother ,and friends passing it is hard to loss them at any age. My prayers to you all. Wanda Ingalls
Wanda Ingalls
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results