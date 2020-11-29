Doug Huitink

Dakota Dunes

Doug Huitink, 70, of Dakota Dunes, departed this world for heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date to comply with State Covid-19 regulations at Sunnybrook Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City, Iowa 51106. A notification will be posted on the Meyer Brothers Funeral home website/Obituary and will appear in the Sioux City Journal. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Doug was born on Feb. 15, 1950, in Hawarden, Iowa, to Willard and Bert (Den Ouden) Huitink. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Morningside College, Sioux City, Iowa, in 1972. In 1981 he received his Master of Arts degree from the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, S.D.

He taught History at East High School where he also coached wrestling and football. He coached football at Morningside College.

In June, 1977, Doug joined Wilson Trailer Company. He enjoyed a long and very successful career at Wilson Trailer Company for over 39 years when he retired in January 2017. He adored his fellow workers and has many friendships with fellow Wilson Trailer Company "family." They still enjoyed lunches together, motorcycle rides, hunting, fishing, and boating together.

On July, 18, 1998, he married Judith Ann Garnos. Their combined family included his daughter, Kara Coquillon and her husband, Reggie and two grandsons he adored, Cameron and Andre of Mesa, Ariz.; his sons, Graham Garnos of Minneapolis, Minn., and Garrett Garnos of Charleston, S.C., and Tosha Jacobs and Ben Jacobs of Tempe, Ariz.

Doug had a passion for his Harley Davidson motorcycles. For the last 22 years, he shared annual trips with his wife and close friends of El Grupo. He was a founder of Club 215 where he served on their Board and where his best friends of 26 years became his Family.

He loved to birdwatch. He loved the great outdoors, boating, hunting, and fishing with his family and friends. He was an avid classical music lover and big fan and supporter of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

He enjoyed spending time at breakfast with his close hunting and fishing buddies at Zort's Prime Time every morning solving the world's problems.

He cherished his fraternity brothers of Delta Sigma Phi, Morningside College, and looked forward to monthly dinner get togethers of the fraternity brothers and their wives.

He was a long-time member of Sunnybrook Church and member of the choir. Doug was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his ever kind and ever compassionate spirit.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughter, Kara and her husband, Reggie; his grandsons, Cameron and Andre; his sons, Graham and Garrett, Tosha and Ben; his sister, Kim Hegedus and her husband, Dave; many cousins; several nephews and their wives.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Willard; his mother, Bert; his brother, Terry; and his sister-in-law, Kathy.

A memorial donation in the memory of Doug may be made to Doug's favorite organization offering invaluable services to all who come to Club 215, 2432 Jay Avenue, Sioux City, IA 51101.