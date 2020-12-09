After a hard fought battle with an aggressive cancer, Douglas Ray Hawkins passed away peacefully in his sleep at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in his Chicago home, surrounded by family.

Doug leaves behind his partner, Gary Weiand of Chicago; sister Lisa Hawkins of Carbondale; brother, Keith Hawkins, sister-in-law, Tammy, and nephew, Cody Hess and niece, Stephanie Hess, and great-nephews, Josh, Ben, and Kenneth of Wyoming; nephew, Justin Hawkins and wife, Nikki, great-nephew, Drake, and great-nieces, Raeli Jean and Kiley of Louisiana; and his life-long friend, Deborah Tate.

Doug was born Aug. 14, 1964, in the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, to Curtis Ray and Norma Jean Hawkins, who predeceased him.

He attended Carbondale Community High School and was a Theatre Major at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale before relocating to Chicago, Illinois. He was very active in the summer theatre at SIUC and remained close throughout his life to George Pinney, the previous Head of Performance Studies at SIUC.

Doug had a career in commercial real estate at the Chicago Levi Corporation. He continued his love of theatre and music throughout his life and was a talented artist in many areas, including acrylic and water color painting, glass art, furniture making, cooking, and was infamous for his Christmas present wrapping. He loved spending time with his family and friends fishing, camping, sitting by a fire, or simply relaxing at home.Doug will be missed greatly by his family and many close friends.

It was Doug's wishes to be cremated. Due to the COVID pandemic, a public service is not scheduled at this time.

The family would especially like to thank the staff of Northwestern Hospital and Rainbow Hospicealliative Care for their constant attentive treatment, and Dwayne, Mandy, and Molly Ormsby for their love and support.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, send memorials to the Ryan White Foundation at donate.amfar.org