Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas Niebaum
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Douglas Niebaum

Sioux City

Douglas Niebaum, 54, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his residence.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Douglas Alan Niebaum, the son of Walter and Judith (Beran) Niebaum, was born May 2, 1967, in Sioux City. He grew up in the area and made his home in Sioux City. He graduated from Briar Cliff University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Douglas was the Senior Remittance Manager at 1st Financial Bank for 25 years.

Douglas is survived by his mother, Judith Niebaum of Lawton, Iowa; father, Walter Niebaum of Sioux City; stepson, Jake Swenson of Sioux City; sister, Dawn (Kyle) Hamman of Lawton; nieces, Kylie and Kelsie Hamman; uncle, Vic Beran of Sioux City; and Jim (Angie) Holcomb, who he thought of as a brother.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Dorothy Niebaum and Paul and Sally Beran.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to The Pier Center for Autism at 709 Iowa St. Sioux City, IA 51105.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of your son's passing. It is so hard to lose a child. My prayers to you & your family.
Joan folk hodgins
Other
July 13, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Doug's passing. He was a great person to know inside of work and outside of work. He was the one that actually married my husband and I. He will be truly missed.
Sue Zortman
Friend
July 7, 2021
I'm so sorry for the loss of your son, prayers are with you.
Barbara Treglia
July 5, 2021
I´m so sorry so see of Doug´s passing. I remember babysitting him, when he was little. My prayers are with you Judy, Walt, Dawn and the rest of his family and friends.
Marion Walsh
Friend
July 4, 2021
Dear family.......Thoughts and prayers coming for your loss of Doug. ...He was a co worker at the old Hilton hotel, and was a kind and caring person. RIP Doug!
Patty Mogensen
Work
July 4, 2021
Judy, Dawn and Family, I am so sorry to hear of Doug's passing. He was a wonderful and loving step-dad to Jake. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May his wonderful memories wrap you up in love.
Chris Rich
Friend
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results