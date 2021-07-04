Douglas Niebaum

Sioux City

Douglas Niebaum, 54, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his residence.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Douglas Alan Niebaum, the son of Walter and Judith (Beran) Niebaum, was born May 2, 1967, in Sioux City. He grew up in the area and made his home in Sioux City. He graduated from Briar Cliff University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Douglas was the Senior Remittance Manager at 1st Financial Bank for 25 years.

Douglas is survived by his mother, Judith Niebaum of Lawton, Iowa; father, Walter Niebaum of Sioux City; stepson, Jake Swenson of Sioux City; sister, Dawn (Kyle) Hamman of Lawton; nieces, Kylie and Kelsie Hamman; uncle, Vic Beran of Sioux City; and Jim (Angie) Holcomb, who he thought of as a brother.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Dorothy Niebaum and Paul and Sally Beran.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to The Pier Center for Autism at 709 Iowa St. Sioux City, IA 51105.